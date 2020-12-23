Minot to work with visitors bureau in expanding tourism events

MINOT, N.D. – The city of Minot is investing just under $500,000 in an enterprise agreement to bring more tourism to the area.

Last month aldermen approved an economic recovery and resiliency effort proposed by Visit Minot.

Monday night, they approved the enterprise agreement for the effort.

The city will fund the $477,000 project from city sales tax over three years.

According to city documents, the project is aimed at creating six or more new or substantially expanded tourism events over those three years.

It also will work to generate $10 million or more in new economic activity.

“Tourism recovery resilience project is essentially to help our community of Minot recover from the effects of COVID,” said Visit Minot Executive Director Stephanie Schoenrock.

The money from the city will help fund data collection, destination development, and creating events.

