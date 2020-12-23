Advertisement

Minot bar owners react to Governor’s restriction changes

Bar Taps
Bar Taps(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, amended one of his executive orders limiting restaurant and bar activity.

Sports on Tap is one bar in Minot that has felt the sting of the COVID-19 restrictions over the past month.

Owner Tony Mueller said he’s doing a tenth the business he’d normally see.

“During the Summer we are more of an all-day type of crowd with our patio, but come winter time we become the place that people like to end their night. We don’t get too busy until nine or ten o clock,” said Mueller.

Mueller said this has had serious repercussions for their staff as well.

“I had 25-30 people before we shut down. All of a sudden I can only use five or six people for the last six weeks,” said Mueller.

He said he hopes to see some business return to the bar now that restrictions are lifted.

“The governor’s in a tough spot, all leadership is in a tough spot. We think from our standpoint that it really should be left up to everybody to decide,” said Mueller. Governor Burgum said the changes are in response to the infection rate dropping. Bars are still limited to 50% capacity until Jan. 8. State leaders will be watching to see if numbers start to climb back up.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck neighbors concerned for their safety after receiving anonymous letters
Bismarck neighbors concerned for their safety after receiving anonymous letters
Bar/Restaurant hours back to normal
Bar, restaurant hours back to normal
Bismarck police investigating Sunday robbery
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 4.8% daily rate; 1,619  tests, 78 positive, 2 deaths
Sanford Health OBGYN Jessica Sedevie
Sanford OBGYN decides to get COVID vaccine while pregnant

Latest News

Minot residents weigh in on whether they will get the COVID-19 vaccine
'Buy now, pay later'
More shoppers using ‘buy now, pay later;’ financial experts say this might cause problems
Wailyn Almonte
Bismarck man accused of two hit-and runs within five minutes
Hettinger House Fire
Hettinger community supporting family of 12 who lost everything to a house fire