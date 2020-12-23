Advertisement

Man arrested for murder in death of Minot woman who had gone missing

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A 28-year-old man is in custody on a AA-felony murder charge in connection with the death of a Minot woman who had gone missing this week, according to Minot Police.

Shawnee Krall is in custody in the death of 29-year-old Alice Queirolo, police said.

Police said they received a report Monday that Queirolo, who suffers from a medical condition, was missing from her home.

Investigators said they located Queirolo’s body at a second location, and evidence implicated Krall, a roommate, in her death.

Police said they took Krall into custody Tuesday night without incident, and he remains in custody in the Ward County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

The incident would be the second murder in Minot in a week, and the seventh in 2020.

