Male suspect has been idenfitied in connection to vandalism at Senator Hoeven’s office

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police say the man caught on surveillance video smashing the windows to Sen. Hoeven’s Office in downtown Fargo has been identified. Police say a complete report will now be forwarded to the State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.

ORIGINAL: Fargo Police are asking for your help in finding a man they say is responsible for smashing the windows of Senator John Hoeven’s office in downtown Fargo.

Police took the call for vandalism Monday morning just after 9.

Surveillance video shows the man walking up the stairs of the skyway and then smashing the windows with what appears to be an axe.

If you know who this person is, you are asked to call 701-235-4493. You can also text your tip to 847411.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.