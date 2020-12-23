Advertisement

Male suspect has been idenfitied in connection to vandalism at Senator Hoeven’s office

Surveillance video shows the man walking up the stairs of the skyway and then smashing the windows with what appears to be an axe.
The video provided to the officer shows a male suspect walking up the stairs in the skyway...
The video provided to the officer shows a male suspect walking up the stairs in the skyway towards Senator Hoeven’s office, striking the windows with what appears to be an axe.(Fargo Police Department Facebook Page)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:36 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police say the man caught on surveillance video smashing the windows to Sen. Hoeven’s Office in downtown Fargo has been identified. Police say a complete report will now be forwarded to the State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.

ORIGINAL: Fargo Police are asking for your help in finding a man they say is responsible for smashing the windows of Senator John Hoeven’s office in downtown Fargo.

Police took the call for vandalism Monday morning just after 9.

Surveillance video shows the man walking up the stairs of the skyway and then smashing the windows with what appears to be an axe.

If you know who this person is, you are asked to call 701-235-4493. You can also text your tip to 847411.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck neighbors concerned for their safety after receiving anonymous letters
Bismarck neighbors concerned for their safety after receiving anonymous letters
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 6.6% daily rate; 4,242 tests, 349 positive, 5 deaths
Minot Police arrested a man on a AA-felony murder charge in connection with the death of a...
Man arrested for murder in death of Minot woman who had gone missing
Hettinger House Fire
Hettinger community supporting family of 14 who lost everything to a house fire
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks

Latest News

Jordyn Red Stone
Bismarck police search for missing 9-year-old boy
Christmas Masses
Churches offer more services for Christmas
Fort Berthold Reservation vaccines
First COVID vaccines administered to healthcare workers on Fort Berthold Reservation
A firefighter sprays foam on a burning, derailed train car Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Custer,...
Train cars carrying crude oil derail, burn north of Seattle
Minot Police arrested a man on a AA-felony murder charge in connection with the death of a...
Man arrested for murder in death of Minot woman who had gone missing