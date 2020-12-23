KFC chicken-warming game console in works
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get stranger, KFC is introducing a new gaming console, shaped like a bucket, that includes a built-in “chicken chamber” to keep your chicken warm while you’re playing video games.
The KFConsole is powered by Intel processors and has 1 terabyte of data storage.
Cooler Master, which partnered with KFC to build the console, says it has a custom-built cooling system to keep hardware at a regular temperature.
It also uses heat, produced by its components, to warm the chicken chamber.
According to a Twitter post last month, KFC was aiming for a mid-December launch, but given that Christmas is fast approaching, it appears it won’t happen until 2021.
