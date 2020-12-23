First night without curfew

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This is the first day businesses can return to normal operating hours.

For more than a month, bars and restaurants had been ordered to stop dine-in options after 10 p.m.

But Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D. made changes.

Since Nov. 16, bars and restaurants were only allowed to offer take-out, curbside, and delivery options after 10 p.m. CST.

With that going away, most of the other restrictions are still in place.

Capacity is held to 50% and socially distant tables remain until Jan. 8.

Any business owner will tell you it’s all about the customers, and customers say they’re glad the month-long curfew is over.

Station West in Mandan opened during the pandemic, and they said this adjustment in operation hours is going to be huge for them and their neighbors.

“Well, you know what? We have a tremendous amount of local support. People adjust and adjust with them and we just do the best that we can to get to the end of this pandemic, right?” co-owner Becky Vergaeghe said.

Over the past months, active cases have dropped from more than 10,000 to under 3,000. And the COVID vaccine continues to be rolled out, which Burgum cited in his decision.

“These businesses are an important part of our economy, and we’re deeply grateful for their efforts and sacrifices to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce actives cases and hospitalizations,” Burgum said.

While these curfews were in place, there had been some notable cases of bars not abiding by the limitations.

In the past, Burgum has chosen not to comment directly, but said they are leaving the matter up to local law enforcement.

