First COVID vaccines administered to healthcare workers on Fort Berthold Reservation

Fort Berthold Reservation vaccines
Fort Berthold Reservation vaccines(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski and John Salling
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. – The first COVID-19 vaccines were administered to healthcare workers on the Fort Berthold Reservation Wednesday morning.

Ten providers lined up to receive the vaccines at the Elbowoods Memorial Health Center.

The MHA Nation is one of two tribes in the state working with the North Dakota Department of Health on rolling out the vaccine, while three others are working with Indian Health Services.

Your News Leader will have coverage of Wednesday’s vaccination event on the Evening Report on KMOT.

