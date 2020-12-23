Churches offer more services for Christmas

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many churches have added extra services this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to accommodate more people and still follow social distancing guidelines.

At Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Bismarck, they’ll offer seven masses between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Masks will be mandatory at two of those masses.

Usually, there would be four or five masses Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Corpus Christi. Monsignor Patrick Schumacher says they hope the extra services will encourage more people to come to church this holiday.

“Many have been away since Easter and that’s understandable. We are creating an environment here with many masses and at some masses are mask required for comfort of those around you,” he explained.

They’ll also be livestreaming some of the masses. You can find their schedule on the Corpus Christi Catholic Church Facebook page.

