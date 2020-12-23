Advertisement

Churches offer more services for Christmas

Christmas Masses
Christmas Masses(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many churches have added extra services this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to accommodate more people and still follow social distancing guidelines.

At Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Bismarck, they’ll offer seven masses between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Masks will be mandatory at two of those masses.

Usually, there would be four or five masses Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Corpus Christi. Monsignor Patrick Schumacher says they hope the extra services will encourage more people to come to church this holiday.

“Many have been away since Easter and that’s understandable. We are creating an environment here with many masses and at some masses are mask required for comfort of those around you,” he explained.

They’ll also be livestreaming some of the masses. You can find their schedule on the Corpus Christi Catholic Church Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck neighbors concerned for their safety after receiving anonymous letters
Bismarck neighbors concerned for their safety after receiving anonymous letters
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 6.6% daily rate; 4,242 tests, 349 positive, 5 deaths
Minot Police arrested a man on a AA-felony murder charge in connection with the death of a...
Man arrested for murder in death of Minot woman who had gone missing
Hettinger House Fire
Hettinger community supporting family of 14 who lost everything to a house fire
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks

Latest News

Jordyn Red Stone
Bismarck police search for missing 9-year-old boy
Fort Berthold Reservation vaccines
First COVID vaccines administered to healthcare workers on Fort Berthold Reservation
A firefighter sprays foam on a burning, derailed train car Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Custer,...
Train cars carrying crude oil derail, burn north of Seattle
Minot Police arrested a man on a AA-felony murder charge in connection with the death of a...
Man arrested for murder in death of Minot woman who had gone missing