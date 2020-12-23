Advertisement

Bismarck Transitional Center residents quarantining off-property in motel

Bismarck Transitional Center
Bismarck Transitional Center(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation leaders say when a resident at the Bismarck Transition Center test positive for the coronavirus, they are sent to the Bismarck Motor Motel in Bismarck to quarantine for ten days.

Non-violent inmates from the DOCR are discharged to the transition center after serving a portion of their sentence. At the transition center, residents receive assistance getting a job or help finding housing.

At the Bismarck Transition Center, 74 inmates live in a dormitory setting.

Since March, 28 have tested positive for coronavirus.

“We are not able to isolate people long-term. So the whole intent is to isolate that person to prevent the spread,” said Kevin Arthaud, administrator of Bismarck Transition Center.

Residents at the Transition Center are quarantining through the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Heath COVID-19 shelter program.

The program contracts with the Bismarck Motor Motel to provide hotel rooms for positive cases.

“The meals are brought to them, and there is a public health nurse that checks on them and there’s security there with them. So it works out well,” said Arthaud.

Some Bismarck residents say it’s a part of their transition back into society.

“The public, if they are afraid of them being amongst themselves then what is the purpose of being rehabilitated? What would be the purpose? There would be no purpose,” said Bismarck resident Quicent Henderson..

Others who wouldn’t go on camera with us, we’re upset the public wasn’t warned about COVID-19 positive people staying at the hotel which is a public facility.

Those identified as close contacts inside the facility, quarantine in rooms at the center.

“Of those we had quarantining, we had double the amount quarantining here for close contact,” said Arthaud.

Programming inside the facility for those working to transition during a global pandemic has expanded.

The transitional center has gone virtual and has added more treatment programs for residents.

Arthaud, says as of Monday, all the residents are back on the property from quarantine.

