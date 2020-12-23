Bismarck third-grader writes Christmas song to spread holiday cheer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Christmas looks a little different this year. Many of us are celebrating at home, or in smaller groups. Santa visits aren’t the same, and neither are Christmas programs.

One Bismarck boy has found a way to brighten the holidays without ever leaving his home.

Music is a big part of 8-year-old Trey Anderson’s life.

“It makes me happy,” Anderson said. “Singing, I’ve been doing for like my whole life.”

He also plays the guitar and writes his own songs. His latest song is titled “Santa packs his sleigh.”

“I was just sitting down thinking and it came in my mind. I thought maybe I should write a Christmas song and there we go,” he explained. “I love writing songs we’re not really doing any Christmas programs this year, so I thought I’d write my own.”

It didn’t take him long to come up with the lyrics.

“It took about 45 minutes,” said Anderson.

His dad helped him bring the words to life.

“I sang it and he figured out a riff to go with it. It sounds really good,” Anderson said.

His mom posted a video of the song to her Facebook page.

“Right away I wasn’t sure if a lot of people were going to like it, but it turned out there was a lot of likes. A lot of my friends saw it and they all liked it,” he said.

Anderson hopes his song can make people smile and bring a little extra cheer to the holidays.

Anderson says he’s written songs before but says this is the first one he’s written that’s any good. He hopes to write more though, and someday be a famous musician.

