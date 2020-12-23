Bismarck police search for missing 9-year-old boy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are searching for 9-year-old Jordyn Red Stone of Bismarck after his mother reported him missing.

Police responded to the 2400 Block of E Thayer at about 11 a.m. Wednesday morning to take a report of a missing 9-year-old.

The mother of the child said that he was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday night, and that she had checked numerous areas she thought Jordyn would be.

Jordyn is about 4′11″ tall, weighs 90 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is thought to have a royal blue BMX bicycle with a flat rear tire.

He is last known to be wearing a gray winter jacket, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

Bismarck police are requesting anyone with information of Jordyn’s whereabout, or has tips or leads, to contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.

