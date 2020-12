BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 1,200 customers reported power outages in North Bismarck overnight.

Around 2:30 Wednesday morning, Capitol Electric reported 1,274 customers without power near Horizon Heights. The outages affected homes, street lights and traffic lights. power was restored at 3:09 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.