Bismarck man accused of two hit-and runs within five minutes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a 21-year-old accused of fleeing from two hit-and-runs on Monday night.

Police say Wailyn Almonte rear-ended a car on the corner of State street and East Divide Ave around 11:15 p.m.

He told police he didn’t stop because he didn’t think there was insurance on the vehicle he was driving.

At 11:20 p.m. officers say Almonte ran the stop sign on Avenue C and Anderson St and was broadsided by a pick-up.

Almonte and the passenger took off running from the scene, but were later found in the area.

Drivers of the other vehicles had minor injuries, neither were taken to the hospital.

Almonte is charged with duty in accident involving death or injury, driving under suspension, failure to wear a seatbelt and disregarding a stop sign.

His bond was set at $400.

