Bismarck bars and restaurants could get some relief from COVID-19 struggles

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Curfew restrictions on bars and restaurants have been lifted by Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.

While restrictions may be loosening, businesses are still trying to keep their heads above water amidst the struggles of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bismarck City Commissioners are exploring ways that they can help.

They’re considering following the actions of Grand Forks and Fargo city leaders who are prorating or offering a rebate for liquor license fees.

Some commissioners said that could be a slippery slope that could upset those not included in this relief.

“Who do we pick and choose? How do we just pick businesses when we really should be picking people maybe,” said Bismarck City Commissioner Greg Zenker who thinks they should try to do more.

But general manager of the Elbow Room and Roundhouse bars in Bismarck, Dusty Swenningson, said they need any assistance they can get because they’ve “been getting beaten since March.”

“We haven’t said much. We don’t say much. We fight when we need to fight and right now we need to fight,” said Swenningson.

City Administration said the city’s general fund would lose about $29,000 a month by prorating liquor license fees.

