Year-end bill impacts flood protection, NDR deadline for Minot

MINOT, N.D. – The year-end funding bill that Congress is on the verge of approving includes two key elements that impact the Minot area.

The bill approves funding for fourth phase of the long-term flood project in the area.

The bill also includes a one-year extension for the use of funds from the National Disaster Resiliency Competition.

The deadline for the city will now be Sept. 30, 2023.

That will allow Minot to fully implement their plans to recover from the 2011 flood.

