Williston receives its first COVID-19 vaccines

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston’s first Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were administered Tuesday at CHI Saint Alexius Health. The hospital received around 300 doses, and they plan on administering them in a tiered fashion to employees.

Three doctors were the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, and they say it’s a step in the right direction, adding that once at-risk people receive it, they will have a higher chance of surviving.

“It will not prevent you from getting the disease. Much like the flu vaccine doesn’t prevent you from getting the flu. It just hopefully keeps the symptoms down to where we can function,” said General Surgeon Dr. Wayne Anderson.

Staff at the hospital say getting vaccinated gives providers an extra level of protection for themselves and patients.

“Like any other healthcare facility during this pandemic, we’re tired. We’re ready for COVID to be over. This is the beginning, and we’re so grateful,” said Chief Nurse & VP of Patient Care Services Lori Antos.

The hospital’s next vaccine shipment will be used for long-term care patients, and then they’ll receive another for providers to receive their COVID-19 booster shot in a month.

Some pharmacies and clinics in Williston expect to receive COVID-19 vaccines soon as well.

