Rollout of vaccines for Minot first responders

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with First District Health Unit said vaccines for rural emergency workers are currently scheduled for Dec. 30.

Lisa Clute with First District said Monday that they will use the next shipment that’s tentatively slated to come in on Jan. 11 to vaccinate the city of Minot law enforcement and firefighters.

Clute said First District vaccinators and rural EMS workers will take priority.

“So they will be the ones out vaccinating all these people. Then those next doses will go out to those rural ems,” said Clute.

Trinity Health will vaccinate Community Ambulance EMS workers.

Clute emphasized all dates are tentative.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.