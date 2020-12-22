NDR program, flood project impacted by COVID stimulus bill

MINOT, N.D. – The COVID stimulus bill addresses a pair of key issues in the Minot area-flood protection, and the ongoing resilience program through Housing and Urban Development.

In 2016 The city of Minot was awarded a $74.3 million grant from HUD.

That money was supposed to be spent by Sept. 30, 2022, but the COVID-19 House bill changed that.

“What this means is that we are given an additional year to spend all the money,” said Minot Resilience Program Manager John Zakian.

This comes after Minot joined a dozen other grant recipients in asking for a three-year extension earlier this year.

Zakian said he is satisfied with the extra one year, since Minot is second for most money spent out of the grant recipients.

“We have more time to make sure that we implement as many cost-saving measures as possible and again that we stay in compliance with the federal laws,” said Zakian.

The bill also granted federal authorization to phase MI-4 of the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Plan.

“It’s eligible to receive federal funding now that it’s a federally authorized project,” said Public Works Director Dan Jonasson.

Jonasson also said he is thankful to our U.S. Senators for their work in addressing these local issues.

“Sen. Hoeven, Cramer, they have all done a great job by getting this included in first the warder bill and then getting it attached and included to this COVID bill,” he added.

Jonasson also said the next step is to secure roughly $60 million in federal funds to complete the project.

Zakian said the city has spent roughly 60% of NDR funds.

