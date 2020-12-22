NDDOT launches new mobile app

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation has been limiting public access due to the pandemic, but now it’s offering a new way to get in touch and complete the services you need through an updated app.

ND Drive is replacing the old “NDRenewals” mobile app and offers many more services through a convenient online portal.

There’s two sides to this app.

The first is driver’s license transactions.

The second is motor vehicle transactions.

Under both sections, you can do almost everything you would previously have done by going in or scheduling an appointment.

Directors say the pandemic spurred the creation of the app.

“We had to think quick and find innovative ways to better serve our customers by keeping them safe along with our staff. Our goal was to allow the customers seamless, no-contact interaction with our offices,” said North Dakota Department of Transportation Driver License Division Director Brad Schaffer.

Customers can download the app starting Tuesday on smartphones or tablets in the Apple App or Google Play store.

The DOT says they want your feedback for future app updates. You can share your thoughts with the department by clicking “contact” in the app.

