Minot Police searching for missing woman

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person with a medical condition.

Police said 29-year-old Alice Queirolo left home without her cell phone or vehicle, and she did not show up for work Monday morning.

Queirolo is 5′6″, 165 lbs., with blue eyes and red hair. Police said she suffers from a medical condition and may need medical attention.

Police said Queirolo was reported missing by her family and co-workers.

Anyone with her whereabouts should contact Minot Police at 701-852-0111.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.