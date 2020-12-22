Advertisement

Minot leaders greenlight designing of recycling transfer station

(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council took one step closer to implementing a recycling program Monday night.

The council approved the design and engineering of a recycling transfer station.

The firm CPS Engineering will design it.

Aldermen said this is just a planning step and nothing is being built just yet.

“The expected design would come back to us probably in the spring of 2021 to take step 3 which would be building this transfer facility,” said Alderwoman Carrie Evans.

Aldermen also approved plans for a new landfill entrance.

