Minot leaders greenlight designing of recycling transfer station

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council took one step closer to implementing a recycling program Monday night.

The council approved the design and engineering of a recycling transfer station.

The firm CPS Engineering will design it.

Aldermen said this is just a planning step and nothing is being built just yet.

“The expected design would come back to us probably in the spring of 2021 to take step 3 which would be building this transfer facility,” said Alderwoman Carrie Evans.

Aldermen also approved plans for a new landfill entrance.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.