Minot leaders greenlight designing of recycling transfer station
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council took one step closer to implementing a recycling program Monday night.
The council approved the design and engineering of a recycling transfer station.
The firm CPS Engineering will design it.
Aldermen said this is just a planning step and nothing is being built just yet.
“The expected design would come back to us probably in the spring of 2021 to take step 3 which would be building this transfer facility,” said Alderwoman Carrie Evans.
Aldermen also approved plans for a new landfill entrance.
