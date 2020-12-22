Lyft to provide 60 million rides to and from vaccinations

(CNN) – Lyft says it will provide 60 million rides to and from vaccination sites for low-income, uninsured and at-risk communities as vaccines become available across the country.

The initiative will include transportation to and from vaccination sites, as well as rides for a second dose, if they’re required. Some vaccinations require two doses about a month apart. Other vaccines will take just one.

The rideshare company partnered with several organizations such as United Way, National Hispanic Council on Aging and Anthem, a health insurance provider.

National and local nonprofit partners will distribute ride credits to people who need them.

The organizations will also decide whether the rides are free or discounted.

Making sure people can get to vaccination sites when they need to is mission-critical to beating this virus. Read more: https://t.co/Rfnpv2OE7Q pic.twitter.com/RiJvkVLEs1 — Lyft (@lyft) December 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.