Hettinger community supporting family of 12 who lost everything to a house fire

Hettinger House Fire
Hettinger House Fire(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Hettinger family has few possessions left, but at least they have each other.

Fire destroyed their home five days before Christmas. However, friends and neighbors have banded together to help.

All that remains of Diane and Russell Gonder’s home is the frame. They have eight children and four foster children. Diane said she thought this would be their dream home after moving from Washington State.

She said the support of others has been overwhelming but said the fire may have been a message from God.

“I really believe it was [a message from God] because I think that He is going to lead us to bigger and better things by this happening. We have a vision and a dream to be able to build a house where we can take larger sibling groups,” said Diane and Russell Gonder.

