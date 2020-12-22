Hearing on whether to include testimony in Minot murder case

MINOT, N.D. – A judge heard testimony Tuesday in Minot in a case involving a Minot man accused of killing a woman in June and fleeing to South Dakota.

Prosecutors charged 25-year-old Duell Clifton with AA-felony murder and C-felony tampering with physical evidence, in the death of 22-year-old Alytreus Clifton.

Investigators tracked down Clifton in South Dakota and he was extradited to Minot.

Clifton entered not guilty pleas to both charges in August.

On Tuesday, the hearing involved a motion from the state to introduce evidence and hearsay statements of the victim.

The state called on testimony from the victim’s mother, her friend, and a Minot police detective.

The testimony centered on a physical altercation that took place prior the victim’s death.

State’s Attorney Roza Larson explained why prosecutors wanted to include the statements and evidence.

“It tells a complete story as well as it shows that there is being provided for proof of intent, motive, and lack of accident,” said Larson.

The judge has yet to make a ruling on the motion.

Clifton will appear Jan. 13 for a pretrial conference.

He faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

