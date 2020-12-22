Coping with Coronavirus: Bismarck family prepares for first Christmas after the loss of a mother, grandmother

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every day we report North Dakota’s coronavirus numbers. We tell you how many new cases, how many people are in the hospital with the virus and how many deaths have been reported.

It may seem like nothing more than a bunch of numbers, but for those who have lost a loved one to the virus, those statistics are much more personal than just a list of numbers.

Marvel Helgeson, Sydney Helgeson (Trish, Helgeson)

The Helgeson family can’t help watching this video on repeat. The dress Sydney Helgeson is wearing is the same one her grandma Marvel wore when she was crowned Miss Minot in 1961. This video memory and these photos are extra special for the Helgesons now.

This photo is the last one Christian Helgeson took with his mom. It was taken Sept. 9, her 83rd birthday. Christian and daughter Taylor made a trip to Minot to surprise her.

Marvel Helgeson, Christian Helgeson (Trish Helgeson)

“I’m so glad we did that,” Taylor reflected.

“We got a call two days later. She wasn’t feeling well,” recalled Christian.

Marvel tested positive for coronavirus. She was hospitalized and two weeks later passed away.

“She was very active,” said Christian. “She played golf at least once a week, maybe twice a week. She went for walks daily with friends. She had no underlying conditions whatsoever. It was quite a shock that it happened. She had a lot of good years left in her.”

The grief of losing his mom was intensified by the pandemic.

“None of it seems real,” he admitted.

His dad also tested positive. Christian and his siblings were close contacts and had to quarantine. Weeks after their mom passed, they finally held her funeral. Only 11 people were in the church.

“As a family, we didn’t want to bring a bunch of people together and subject them to getting the virus,” Christian explained.

Now, the Helgesons are sharing their story in hopes it might save others from the same pain.

“She was just a fabulous lady,” said a tearful Taylor. “It is impacting people’s lives. If one person can wear a mask and save someone else’s life, it’s worth it.”

“This year has been an inconvenience for a lot of people. This hasn’t just inconvenienced our family’s life; it took one away from us,” added Taylor’s sister, Sydney.

Marvel Helgeson, Taylor Helgeson (Trish Helgeson)

One thing the coronavirus can’t take away: the memories captured in these photos. Photos they’re holding onto a little tighter.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.