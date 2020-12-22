Class-B Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nine teams are receiving first-place consideration in the latest Class-B Boys & Girls Basketball polls conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

The boys from Four Winds-Minnewaukan and the Kindred girls are in the top spots.

2nd Class-B Boys Basketball Poll

Team Record Pts LW

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (16) 1-0 196 1

2. Enderlin (3) 2-0 177 2

3. Grafton (1) 2-0 164 4

4. Dickinson Trinity 3-0 132 6

5. Beulah 1-1 100 5

6. Shiloh Christian 2-0 66 8

7. Langdon-Edmore-Munich 2-0 57 9

8. Linton-HMB 2-0 52 10

9. Rugby 2-1 43 3

10. Oakes 0-0 37 7

Others receiving votes: Kindred, Dunseith, Powers Lake, Thompson, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, Oak Grove, Hatton-Northwood, Central Cass

2nd Class-B Girls Basketball Poll

Team Record Pts LW

1. Kindred (5) 1-1 166 1

2. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (7) 2-1 161 4

3. Central Cass (4) 2-0 132 10

4. Linton-HMB (2) 1-0 123 7

5. Grafton (1) 0-1 110 2

6. Trenton (1) 3-0 92 9

7. Beulah 4-0 50 NR

8. Dickinson Trinity 1-0 46 NR

9. Tie: Rugby 1-1 40 3

Shiloh Christian 2-1 40 5

Others receiving votes: Thompson, Carrington, Glenburn, Benson County, Four Winds-Minnewaukan, Hettinger-Scranton, Kenmare, Midway-Minto, Our Redeemer’s

