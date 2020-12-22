Advertisement

Class-B Basketball Polls

Basketball hoop
Basketball hoop(Associated Press)
By KFYR-TV Sports
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nine teams are receiving first-place consideration in the latest Class-B Boys & Girls Basketball polls conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.            

The boys from Four Winds-Minnewaukan and the Kindred girls are in the top spots.

2nd Class-B Boys Basketball Poll     

Team                    Record Pts LW

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (16) 1-0 196 1

2. Enderlin (3)                2-0 177 2

3. Grafton (1)                 2-0 164 4

4. Dickinson Trinity           3-0 132 6

5. Beulah                      1-1 100 5

6. Shiloh Christian            2-0  66 8

7. Langdon-Edmore-Munich       2-0  57 9

8. Linton-HMB                  2-0  52 10

9. Rugby                       2-1  43 3

10. Oakes                       0-0  37 7

Others receiving votes:  Kindred, Dunseith, Powers Lake, Thompson, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier,  Oak Grove, Hatton-Northwood, Central Cass

2nd Class-B Girls Basketball Poll    

 Team                   Record Pts LW

1. Kindred (5)               1-1 166 1

2. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (7) 2-1 161 4

3. Central Cass (4)          2-0 132 10

4. Linton-HMB (2)            1-0 123 7

5. Grafton (1)               0-1 110 2

6. Trenton (1)               3-0  92 9

7. Beulah                     4-0  50 NR

8. Dickinson Trinity         1-0  46 NR

9. Tie: Rugby                1-1  40 3   

Shiloh Christian          2-1  40 5

Others receiving votes:  Thompson, Carrington, Glenburn, Benson County, Four Winds-Minnewaukan, Hettinger-Scranton, Kenmare, Midway-Minto, Our Redeemer’s

