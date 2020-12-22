Class-B Basketball Polls
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nine teams are receiving first-place consideration in the latest Class-B Boys & Girls Basketball polls conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.
The boys from Four Winds-Minnewaukan and the Kindred girls are in the top spots.
2nd Class-B Boys Basketball Poll
Team Record Pts LW
1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (16) 1-0 196 1
2. Enderlin (3) 2-0 177 2
3. Grafton (1) 2-0 164 4
4. Dickinson Trinity 3-0 132 6
5. Beulah 1-1 100 5
6. Shiloh Christian 2-0 66 8
7. Langdon-Edmore-Munich 2-0 57 9
8. Linton-HMB 2-0 52 10
9. Rugby 2-1 43 3
10. Oakes 0-0 37 7
Others receiving votes: Kindred, Dunseith, Powers Lake, Thompson, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, Oak Grove, Hatton-Northwood, Central Cass
2nd Class-B Girls Basketball Poll
Team Record Pts LW
1. Kindred (5) 1-1 166 1
2. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (7) 2-1 161 4
3. Central Cass (4) 2-0 132 10
4. Linton-HMB (2) 1-0 123 7
5. Grafton (1) 0-1 110 2
6. Trenton (1) 3-0 92 9
7. Beulah 4-0 50 NR
8. Dickinson Trinity 1-0 46 NR
9. Tie: Rugby 1-1 40 3
Shiloh Christian 2-1 40 5
Others receiving votes: Thompson, Carrington, Glenburn, Benson County, Four Winds-Minnewaukan, Hettinger-Scranton, Kenmare, Midway-Minto, Our Redeemer’s
