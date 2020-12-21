Advertisement

Woman accused of trying to run couple over will go to trial

Jennifer Bozick
Jennifer Bozick(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A woman arrested for child neglect and attempted murder waived her preliminary hearing Monday and will appear before a jury in April.

Bismarck police say 32-year-old Jennifer Bozick tried to hit a 30 and 31-year-old victim with her car, while she had children in the backseat.

The incident happened on Nov. 14 in the 1800 block of North 23rd Street.

Police say there was a dispute between the suspect and victims prior to Bozick driving at them with her vehicle.

A four-day jury trial has been scheduled to begin April 6.

