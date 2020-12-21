’We’ll beat that’: Gov. Burgum on vaccine goal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Regulators have approved more vaccines, and thus more are on the way. The State Health Department hopes to have completed the first round of long-term care allocations by early next week.

At least 70% of North Dakotans need to receive the vaccine to achieve herd immunity. But how long might that take?

It’s been said a lot: the vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel. An ultimate end of restrictions and living in the new normal. But we’re still in the tunnel, and health leaders are planning out how that’ll be.

From the very beginning, the response to the pandemic has been to protect the vulnerable populations. Which is why long-term care was given the highest priority for the vaccine.

According to the Department of Health, those in the first tier could receive their first rounds covered in a few weeks.

“By the middle or end of January, we might have the potential to have vaccinated at least the first dose of all long term care individuals. We have an opportunity with the surveillance testing to really break the chain of transmission like never before,” Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said.

When it’s more available, the vaccine will be deployed similarly to the flu vaccine: in pharmacies, clinics, and possibly places of work. Last year, the state dished out 45,000 flu vaccines per week, and is optimistic about doing more with the COVID vaccine.

“And that was without any additional ramping up or any additional teams for vaccinations. That was just a normal flu season,” said Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell.

To which Burgum quickly added a guarantee: “We’ll beat that,” Burgum said.

To make the 70% goal, more than 533,000 people need to receive the vaccine. If we achieve 45,000 per week, that would take nearly 12 weeks to achieve in the first round.

However, vaccine availability is on a week-by-week basis, and health agencies don’t know how much they’ll be getting until a few days before it arrives. Some larger hospitals have been given direct shipments, but the smaller ones have to order through the state. They say it’s to ensure adequate storage to avoid spoiling any of the vaccine.

