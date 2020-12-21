Advertisement

UPS reimburses man after driver punts cellphone into door

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:16 PM CST
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The holidays are the busiest time of the year for online deliveries, especially as Christmas approaches. But one Midland man got a surprise when his expensive order wasn’t handled with care.

“This guy, I’ve never seen anyone so carefree as this guy,” said Forrest Pryor.

Pryor ordered his wife a $400 refurbished cellphone for Christmas. The phone made it to his door but only because a neighbor dropped it off – with a note that caught his attention.

“The note said this was delivered to my house by accident. I have video; please call me.”

Video of what? When his neighbor showed him the smart doorbell video, he was stunned.

“I was astounded,” he said. “I mean, the guy’s on the phone talking to somebody while he’s kicking it. He has no care whatsoever about the Christmas pack.”

Taking it in stride, Pryor went to a UPS store to talk to a supervisor about it.

“He kind-of rolled his eyes talking about it, and I said, “Would you like to see the video?” and he said, “Yes.” So, when I showed him the video, he instantly knew who it was. I got a message later that he had dismissed the worker.”

UPS has now reimbursed Pryor by purchasing a new cellphone for him and giving him a $250 gift card.

Pryor has also decided to buy his own smart doorbell.

“It’s crazy at this time of year,” he said. “People are going to be sending a lot of packages, and a lot of them are going to be banged up. Now, you might know why.”

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

