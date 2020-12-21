Advertisement

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Milan Davis

Milan Davis
Milan Davis(KFYR)
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. – Milan Davis said crafting his own Bottineau career came with the help of coaches and players like Max Henry, Bryce Haerer, McKinley Agnes, Ethan Hahn, and Bailey Burcham.

“They just helped me along the way and taught me how to play certain positions, when to look for a basket, when to score, or when to look for a teammate,” said Davis, senior guard.

Davis is coming off a season where he was named the team’s MVP, and led the Braves in scoring. But Nate Olson said his assist numbers are around the top, too.

“He comes out and competes every day. He makes us better. He’s a great passed, and I just love being on the court with him because you never know when you’re going to expect a pass from him but you always have to be ready. He tells me to get to a spot, and he always hits me,” said Olson, junior forward/guard.

Bottineau Head Coach Kevin St. Claire said Davis leads by example with tough play.

“Probably an Allen Iverson. He’s not very tall, but he’ll get in them and work with the rest of them. He led by a lot of examples. He came out, worked hard, put a lot of effort in from day one, and never quit,” said St. Claire.

Davis moved to Bottineau from Mandan in the sixth grade, and he said it’s been a great experience suiting up for the Braves.

“We love the environment, town, and people. I’m glad to be around here and playing with other teams in this District 11 and Region 6,” said Davis.

Davis and the Braves take on Wilton-Wing next Tuesday after the team’s 11-day holiday break.

