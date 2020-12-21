Travelers landing in the Bismarck airport can get a rapid COVID-19 test

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Health Department, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, the National Guard, and many other local leaders are all teaming up to provide accessible COVID-19 tests to Bismarck area residents. This time, however, they’re supplying rapid antigen tests which provide results in just 15 minutes.

When rapid tests first came to North Dakota in October, they were fairly exclusive: reserved for healthcare workers and teachers needing fast COVID-19 test results. But on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20, Bismarck and Fargo held the first mass testing events using the rapid antigen tests.

Now, travelers arriving at the Bismarck airport have the opportunity to be tested as soon as they come off the plane.

Many people are still traveling this Christmas season despite the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s not without some concern.

“The last two weeks we’ve been going back and forth, back and forth, as to whether we were going to come or not,” said a couple traveling from Florida to Bismarck.

These travelers said being able to get a rapid antigen test as soon as their plane landed in Bismarck gives them peace of mind.

“When we saw the rapid tests we thought why not. It’s better to be safe than sorry,” said the travelers.

City leaders hope passengers keep taking advantage of the rapid testing sites before visiting with their families for the holidays.

“When you come home, get tested. An opportunity is right when you get off the airplane. You’ll get tested, you’ll get your test results back before you even grab your luggage because it’s that quick. And it’s a great opportunity to make sure that you’re not bringing something back,” said Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken.

The rapid antigen tests are less expensive, yield quicker test results, and can even be self-administered, leaving many hoping the convenient test will become more readily available.

“We have so many of these tests. We can really get them out there across the state of North Dakota,” said North Dakota National Guard Adjutant General Alan Dohrmann.

Dohrmann said these tests are helping them find COVID-19 positive people who they wouldn’t have normally found.

Airport officials said they’re grateful the National Guard is helping them.

“I’m sure they’ll continue to do it, as long as it makes a difference,” said Bismarck Airport Directory Gregory Haug.

Haug said he hopes they can continue to provide travelers with some peace of mind.

The rapid antigen tests will be available through Dec. 27, excluding Christmas day. Airport officials said they may have another testing event in the future if this one goes smoothly.

