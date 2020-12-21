The gift of giving, from local business to another

MINOT, N.D. – This holiday season, one local bank in the Magic City is giving back to their customers and to local businesses in the area in a big way, through a kindness campaign called, “100 Cheers.”

First Western Bank is randomly handing out gift cards from local businesses to their customers days leading up to Christmas.

Local businesses have been affected in many ways during the pandemic. Doing something as small as purchasing a gift card for local shop owners like Val Stadick can help in more ways than one.

“When you buy gift cards, and give them out to people who have never been in here. You get one or two customers out of it and it’s really a great way to promote small businesses,” said Stadick, Main Street Books owner.

First Western Bank and Trust saw this opportunity to help out. That’s where “100 Cheers” comes into action.

“We are supporting Tires Plus, Mi Mexico, and Main Street Books. It was a fun way to pick a few different places so hopefully people can do some local shopping and they can kind of go out and support these local businesses as well,” said Sabrina Herrmann, an employee with First Western Bank and Trust.

The bank bought more than 60 gift cards to those local businesses in the Magic City and will be handing them out to their drive through customers.

“A lot of times, we use the hashtag, ‘Give where you live.’ It’s what we use for our ’100 Cheers’ campaign for a lot of things we volunteer for in the community. So, it’s again a way for us to give back and be a really good community partner,” said Herrmann.

Stadick said this isn’t the first time the bank has lent a helping hand.

“I got my first business loan through them after being turned down at a couple places, banks. No one really believed in a book store. They believed in me and here I am. Next year, we will be here 15 years thanks to them,” said Stadick.

From one local business to another, helping the Magic City community thrive.

First Western Bank and Trust will be handing out the gift cards to their drive-through customers in days leading up the Christmas holiday. They will have bank employees out and around the drive through in festive gear spreading more of that holiday spirit.

