Smashed windows located at U.S Senator Hoeven’s office

U.S. Senator John Hoeven’s office door’s window was smashed with only one broken pane of glass. Fargo Police Department is investigating this incident.
U.S. Senator John Hoeven’s office door’s window was smashed with only one broken pane of glass. Fargo Police Department is investigating this incident.(Cali Hubbard)
By Brian Sherrod and Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - U.S. Senator John Hoeven’s office door at the Skywalk in Downtown Fargo has been damaged.

A Valley News Live reporter on scene says the window was smashed with only one broken pane of glass.

Fargo Police Department says that the incident had to happen sometime between 6:00pm on Friday, December 18th and this morning around 9:00am.

Fargo Police Department will work with the State Capitol Police since the group is the only one that has access to one of the cameras to obtain footage of the vandalism.

Fargo Police Department says that it does not appear that anyone got in.

No suspects have been named at this time.

