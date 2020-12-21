Smashed windows located at U.S Senator Hoeven’s office

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - U.S. Senator John Hoeven’s office door at the Skywalk in Downtown Fargo has been damaged.

A Valley News Live reporter on scene says the window was smashed with only one broken pane of glass.

Fargo Police Department says that the incident had to happen sometime between 6:00pm on Friday, December 18th and this morning around 9:00am.

Fargo Police Department will work with the State Capitol Police since the group is the only one that has access to one of the cameras to obtain footage of the vandalism.

Fargo Police Department says that it does not appear that anyone got in.

No suspects have been named at this time.

