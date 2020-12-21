Sanford OBGYN decides to get COVID vaccine while pregnant

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Health care experts estimate the COVID vaccine will be available to most people by spring. Many of us will have to consider the pros and cons of getting one for ourselves.

If you’re pregnant, trying to become pregnant or breast feeding, doctors say there are a few things you should consider.

I got the chance to speak with an obstetrician who had to make that decision for herself now that she’s 33 weeks pregnant.

Sanford Health OBGYN Jessica Sedevie says she had a few concerns. However, she ultimately chose to get the COVID vaccine because, for her, the benefits outweighed the risks.

Sedevie is in a position to understand her patients’ concerns when it comes to getting a COVID vaccine.

“The vaccine hasn’t been studied in pregnant women. So, the decision is all in weighing risks versus benefits,” said Sedevie.

As a frontline health care worker, Sedevie decided the risks of catching COVID were higher for her. So, in her third trimester, the expectant mother decided it was the right choice.

“My risk of exposure to COVID working in the hospital remains high. Additionally, pregnant women are at increased risk of being a little bit sicker if they get COVID,” Sevedie said.

But, that’s not to say she didn’t experience the same hesitations as her patients.

“I feel like just how fast we were able to do this-- this monumental thing-- I think initially intimidated me. Like, okay, what corners did we cut to get here?” Sedevie said.

She says education was the key to easing her mind when it comes to the safety of the vaccine. She says she experienced mild reactions.

“My arm was sore for a couple of days. I’m 33 weeks pregnant and an obstetrician, so I was a little tired over the weekend. But I don’t know if it was anything more than my baseline,” Sedevie said.

She still has some concerns about potential long term risk.

“The unknown is scary,” Sedevie said.

But, she says she’s confident.

“I’m excited,” Sedevie said, and, she says she feels safer with her decision.

Sedevie is now one of the first pregnant women providing data to the CDC through a monitoring system. She says she’s happy she can be a piece of the puzzle for other pregnant women who might be faced with the decision in the future.

