Practicing Gratitude

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve been busy for weeks making lists and shopping for those we love. This week we’ll be doing a lot of giving and it’s important we take some time to take stock of all we’ve already received.

We want to help you find ways to practice gratitude this time of year, so we have Summit Counseling Services Clinical Director Jennie Cornell here to talk to us about that.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.