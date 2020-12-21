Monday: 4.8% daily rate; 1,619  tests, 78 positive, 2 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 4.8%* Monday. There are 158 currently hospitalized (+2 change) due to COVID. Out of 1,619 tests, 78 were positive. There were 2 new deaths (1233 total). 2,655 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 4.8%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

1,619 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,269,206 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

78 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

70 – PCR Tests | 8 antigen tests 90,121 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

4.84% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,795 - Total Active Cases

-140 Individuals from Yesterday

220 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (216 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

86,233 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

158 – Currently Hospitalized

+2 - Individuals from yesterday

2 – New Deaths*** (1,233 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 1

· Benson County – 1

· Burleigh County - 19

· Cass County – 16

· Dickey County – 2

· Dunn County - 1

· Foster County – 1

· Grand Forks County – 4

· LaMoure County - 1

· McHenry County – 1

· McIntosh County - 2

· McKenzie County - 1

· McLean County – 2

· Morton County – 5

· Oliver County - 1

· Rolette County – 1

· Stark County – 2

· Stutsman County – 9

· Traill County – 1

· Walsh County - 2

· Ward County – 5

* Note that this includes PCR tests and does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters). Antigen tests (positive or negative) are not included in the calculation.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

