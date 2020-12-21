Moderna vaccine starts arriving in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Local public health units around the state have started receiving the Moderna vaccine.

The vaccine started shipping out Sunday and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health received its Moderna vaccines Monday.

This is the second vaccine approved by the FDA to fight the coronavirus after Pfizer’s vaccine rolled out last week.

“We will certainly notify the public when the general public can come through our vaccination clinics, but of course, we have to prioritize our frontline workers as soon as possible to get them the vaccine so they can do their job safely,” said Renae Moch, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

The North Dakota Department of Health says it expects to receive the Moderna vaccine Tuesday.

