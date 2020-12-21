Minoters discuss changing Christmas plans amid pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – Minot residents are gearing up for the holiday weekend, and the Centers for Disease Control has released the latest round of recommendations for having a safe season.

As people hustle and bustle through the last week before Christmas they get ready for what this year is bringing over the holidays.

“We’re going to have a turkey and a ham, and I’m going to spend it with my girlfriend, and four dogs,” said Jesse Parker, Minot.

Parker said he normally hosts a big party, and this year will be delivering food to his parents, and friends across the city.

Another family is getting to see more of each other than usual this year because of the travel restrictions.

“I actually get more of the kids because some of the other families aren’t getting together so all of the kids will be home at one time or another,” said Joan Audet, Minot.

Others are settling in for a quieter time.

“Not doing any traveling, staying home, it’s just me, the dog, and the cat,” said Paul Jakobs, Minot.

“It’s going to be a smaller Christmas, but with the pandemic I think that that is wise,” said Katherine Emerson, Minot.

First District Health Unit released recommendations about safer ways to spend the holidays. They included things like bringing your own disposable dishes and utensils.

To avoid singing or shouting, and to continue to limit contacts with other people.

Health professionals are also recommending more people get the flu vaccine this year to lower the number of hospital visits.

More information on CDC recommendations for the holiday scan be found on the First District website.

