Advertisement

Minot man arrested on murder charge in overdose death

Mark A. Rodgers
Mark A. Rodgers(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot police said a 32-year-old man is in custody on a murder charge in connection with the overdose death of a 16-year-old girl at a Minot-area hotel on Dec. 14.

Police said they arrested Mark A. Rodgers, Jr. Monday morning on the charge, along with a series of other charges.

Police said an intensive investigation directly linked Rodgers to the victim’s death. Investigators said he was originally arrested Sunday for negligent homicide, but as the investigation progressed, state prosecutors submitted a warrant for murder.

The victim’s name is not being released.

-The charges Rodgers faces include: Murder (AA Felony)

-Tampering with physical evidence (C Felony)

-Maintaining a premise or property for the use, storage, or sale of a controlled substance (C Felony)

-Contributing to the deprivation or delinquency of a minor (A Misdemeanor)

Rodgers has an initial appearance scheduled for Monday on the charges.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies
Bismarck police investigating Sunday robbery
Sunday: 4.9% daily rate; 4,558 tests, 257 positive, 0 deaths
COVID-19 vaccine recipient
Health care worker shares experience getting COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Burgum suspends minimum sales requirement for auto dealers amid pandemic

Latest News

Nicholas Weatherly
47-year-old Bismarck man wanted for attempted murder
Jennifer Bozick
Woman accused of trying to run couple over will go to trial
U.S. Senator John Hoeven’s office door’s window was smashed with only one broken pane of glass....
Smashed windows located at U.S Senator Hoeven’s office
'Tis the season for online donations amid the pandemic. The Salvation Army set up an option...
‘Tis the season for online donations amid the pandemic