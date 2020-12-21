Minot man arrested on murder charge in overdose death

MINOT, N.D. – Minot police said a 32-year-old man is in custody on a murder charge in connection with the overdose death of a 16-year-old girl at a Minot-area hotel on Dec. 14.

Police said they arrested Mark A. Rodgers, Jr. Monday morning on the charge, along with a series of other charges.

Police said an intensive investigation directly linked Rodgers to the victim’s death. Investigators said he was originally arrested Sunday for negligent homicide, but as the investigation progressed, state prosecutors submitted a warrant for murder.

The victim’s name is not being released.

-The charges Rodgers faces include: Murder (AA Felony)

-Tampering with physical evidence (C Felony)

-Maintaining a premise or property for the use, storage, or sale of a controlled substance (C Felony)

-Contributing to the deprivation or delinquency of a minor (A Misdemeanor)

Rodgers has an initial appearance scheduled for Monday on the charges.

