Advertisement

Man wanted for attempted murder in Rolette County

Zachary Wilkie
Zachary Wilkie(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Zachary Wilkie, of Belcourt, who is currently wanted for attempted murder and reckless endangerment.

According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, Wilkie is described as a 27-year-old man, 6′0″, 210 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 701-477-5623.

Online court records indicate a warrant was issued for Wilkie’s arrest on the charges Friday.

Any information will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies
Bismarck police investigating Sunday robbery
Sunday: 4.9% daily rate; 4,558 tests, 257 positive, 0 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 4.8% daily rate; 1,619  tests, 78 positive, 2 deaths
COVID-19 vaccine recipient
Health care worker shares experience getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

The gift of giving, from local business to another
The gift of giving, from local business to another
Approach to vaccine rollout for longterm care facilities in Bottineau, Velva
Approach to vaccine rollout for longterm care facilities in Bottineau, Velva
97% of nursing homes reported staff COVID cases.
Bismarck neighbors concerned for their safety after receiving anonymous letters
Bismarck neighbors concerned for their safety after receiving anonymous letters
COVID-19 vaccine
’We’ll beat that’: Gov. Burgum on vaccine goal