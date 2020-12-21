Man wanted for attempted murder in Rolette County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Zachary Wilkie, of Belcourt, who is currently wanted for attempted murder and reckless endangerment.

According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, Wilkie is described as a 27-year-old man, 6′0″, 210 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 701-477-5623.

Online court records indicate a warrant was issued for Wilkie’s arrest on the charges Friday.

Any information will remain anonymous.

