It’s official: Minot Chamber, Development Corp. to merge

MADC
MADC(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Area Chamber of Commerce and the Minot Area Development Corporation will merge, after their members approved the move with overwhelming support, the organizations announced Monday.

Of voting chamber members, 94% voted to approve the move, and 95% of investors with the development corporation approved it. The merger will become official Jan. 1, 2021.

