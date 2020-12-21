Coping COVID: Local church feels impact of COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The coronavirus has taken a heavy toll on North Dakotans.

The state Health Department reports more than 1,200 North Dakotans have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Perhaps no one has seen more of the strain it has had on the people of the state, than those who work in churches.

Monday, we begin a special two-part look at the profound agony coronavirus deaths have caused.

We begin, at Bismarck’s Corpus Christi Catholic Church, where the pandemic has affected just about every aspect of the work that is done there.

COVID-19 has changed Monsignor Patrick Schumacher’s life. He was the first priest in the Bismarck diocese, and possibly the state, to be stricken with the virus.

“I basically slept 12-14 hours a day. I’m 53. I wouldn’t want to go thru this at 83,” he said.

He’s seen his parishioners get sick too; many of them have passed away.

“We’ve had 20 funerals here in the last 30 days or so,” said Msgr. Schumacher.

Usually, they would have between five and seven funerals in a month. Not all of those have been COVID-related deaths, but he said the coronavirus has made it more difficult to honor those who have passed.

“The COVID isolation is tough,” said Schumacher. “Families can’t come together for these moments of grief.”

Sunday Mass looks a lot different, too.

“Here at Corpus Christi, we have had over 2,000 people here for mass on a weekend. We are about 40% of that now,” he said.

Monsignor’s staff has seen a shift in their workload during the pandemic as well. Sister Idelle Badt spends time each day writing notes to those who are sick or who have lost a loved one. She’s written more notes in the past month than ever before. She also helps families make funeral arrangements and counsels them through their grief.

“They feel guilty for not being there with them through this process,” Sr. Idelle explained. “When someone is passing from COVID, it’s different. You see them suffer in a different way.”

Sister Idelle has decided to start a COVID-support group. It will be open to anyone whose life has been touched by COVID.

“This time is so different than any other time. Even if a person hasn’t passed away from COVID it’s still kind of all related. You can’t go into hospital with them. COVID changes everything,” she added.

Because, she said there is strength in numbers and now, more than ever, people need each other.

Sr. Idelle’s group will be a seven-week program, available both online and in person. It will begin after the first of the year. You can learn more about the COVID support group on the church’s website and Facebook pages.

Tuesday, we’ll hear from a family who lost a loved one to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.