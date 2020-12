BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are looking for two men they suspect robbed another man Sunday.

Police say it happened just after noon in the 300 block of West Arbor Avenue. The victim told police the men had a handgun and took money from his apartment. No arrests have been made.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

