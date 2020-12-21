Approach to vaccine rollout for longterm care facilities in Bottineau, Velva

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with the organization that manages long-term care facilities in Bottineau and Velva said residents will have the option to get vaccinated within the next month.

The Good Samaritan Society has facilities in Velva and Bottineau.

They will work with local pharmacists to come out and perform the vaccinations.

The organization’s regional vice president said the process is completely voluntary.

He added that it’s his hope that both residents and staff participate.

“Our hope would be that all of our residents would choose to be vaccinated. That would be our hope that all our employees would choose to be vaccinated because we really are seeing this as the way out of the pandemic,” said Mike Deuth, Regional Vice President for Good Samaritan Society for North Dakota and Northern Minnesota.

Together the facilities in Velva and Bottineau serve just over 90 residents.

