Advertisement

Approach to vaccine rollout for longterm care facilities in Bottineau, Velva

Approach to vaccine rollout for longterm care facilities in Bottineau, Velva
Approach to vaccine rollout for longterm care facilities in Bottineau, Velva(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with the organization that manages long-term care facilities in Bottineau and Velva said residents will have the option to get vaccinated within the next month.

The Good Samaritan Society has facilities in Velva and Bottineau.

They will work with local pharmacists to come out and perform the vaccinations.

The organization’s regional vice president said the process is completely voluntary.

He added that it’s his hope that both residents and staff participate.

“Our hope would be that all of our residents would choose to be vaccinated. That would be our hope that all our employees would choose to be vaccinated because we really are seeing this as the way out of the pandemic,” said Mike Deuth, Regional Vice President for Good Samaritan Society for North Dakota and Northern Minnesota.

Together the facilities in Velva and Bottineau serve just over 90 residents.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies
Bismarck police investigating Sunday robbery
Sunday: 4.9% daily rate; 4,558 tests, 257 positive, 0 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 4.8% daily rate; 1,619  tests, 78 positive, 2 deaths
COVID-19 vaccine recipient
Health care worker shares experience getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

The gift of giving, from local business to another
The gift of giving, from local business to another
97% of nursing homes reported staff COVID cases.
Bismarck neighbors concerned for their safety after receiving anonymous letters
Bismarck neighbors concerned for their safety after receiving anonymous letters
COVID-19 vaccine
’We’ll beat that’: Gov. Burgum on vaccine goal