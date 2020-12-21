97% of nursing homes reported staff COVID cases.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have been more than 700 COVID-related deaths in North Dakota long-term care facilities. While cases and positives rates statewide have dropped in the past month, there’s still widespread concern over the safety of long-term care residents.

A recent study through the AARP puts the worst period of the pandemic into numbers, and it shows an overwhelming shortage on staffing and supplies from mid-October through mind-November

According to the study, more than a quarter of all nursing homes reported a shortage of some form in personal protective equipment. A shortage was considered less than a week’s supply of PPE. The nation’s average was 19% of nursing homes reporting shortages.

Advocates for long term care are continuing to warn people to practice health safety protocol.

“If you look at the data for the last two months, the numbers are trending in the wrong direction related to cases both for staff and for residents, and deaths. So, I think our hope is that we continue to stay vigilant,” said North Dakota AARP Associate State Director Janelle Moos.

During the same time period, 97% of North Dakota nursing homes reported a confirmed case amongst staff, which was the highest in the country. Let’s compare that to the 69% national average.

Despite the lowering positive rates and active case counts overall, the death rates have been slower to subside. With the overwhelming share of deaths coming from long term care, they were given a higher priority to receive the vaccine.

