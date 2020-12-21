Advertisement

47-year-old Bismarck man wanted for attempted murder

Nicholas Weatherly
Nicholas Weatherly(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting on Dec. 6.

Bismarck police are searching for 47-year-old Nicholas Weatherly, who is wanted for attempted murder.

Weatherly is a white male weighing approximately 230 pounds, is 5′9″ and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Weatherly drove by a vehicle on the 2700 block of State Street, occupied by two victims and fired two rounds. No one was injured in the shooting.

Bismarck police say they believe it was a targeted shooting.

Police are asking the public for tips on his whereabouts and are asking the public to not approach him.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies
Bismarck police investigating Sunday robbery
Sunday: 4.9% daily rate; 4,558 tests, 257 positive, 0 deaths
COVID-19 vaccine recipient
Health care worker shares experience getting COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Burgum suspends minimum sales requirement for auto dealers amid pandemic

Latest News

Mark A. Rodgers
Minot man arrested on murder charge in overdose death
Jennifer Bozick
Woman accused of trying to run couple over will go to trial
U.S. Senator John Hoeven’s office door’s window was smashed with only one broken pane of glass....
Smashed windows located at U.S Senator Hoeven’s office
'Tis the season for online donations amid the pandemic. The Salvation Army set up an option...
‘Tis the season for online donations amid the pandemic