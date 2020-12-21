47-year-old Bismarck man wanted for attempted murder
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting on Dec. 6.
Bismarck police are searching for 47-year-old Nicholas Weatherly, who is wanted for attempted murder.
Weatherly is a white male weighing approximately 230 pounds, is 5′9″ and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say Weatherly drove by a vehicle on the 2700 block of State Street, occupied by two victims and fired two rounds. No one was injured in the shooting.
Bismarck police say they believe it was a targeted shooting.
Police are asking the public for tips on his whereabouts and are asking the public to not approach him.
