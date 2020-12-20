Sunday: 4.9% daily rate; 4,558 tests, 257 positive, 0 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 4.9%* Sunday. There are 156 currently hospitalized due to COVID. Out of 4,558 tests, 257 were positive. There were 0 new deaths (1231 total). 2,795 active cases.

BY THE NUMBERS

4,558 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,267,595 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

257 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

206 – PCR Tests | 51 antigen tests90,039 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

4.91% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,795 - Total Active Cases

-90 Individuals from Yesterday

341 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (351 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

86,013 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

156 – Currently Hospitalized

+2 - Individuals from yesterday

0 – New Deaths*** (1,231 total deaths since the pandemic began)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 2

· Benson County – 9

· Bottineau County – 2

· Bowman County - 5

· Burleigh County - 21

· Cass County – 92

· Cavalier County - 1

· Dickey County – 2

· Eddy County - 1

· Foster County – 2

· Grand Forks County – 21

· Griggs County - 2

· McHenry County – 3

· McIntosh County - 1

· McKenzie County - 1

· McLean County – 1

· Mercer County - 2

· Morton County – 10

· Nelson County - 2

· Pembina County – 1

· Ramsey County – 9

· Ransom County – 1

· Richland County - 9

· Rolette County – 9

· Sargent County – 1

· Sioux County – 3

· Slope County - 1

· Stark County – 5

· Steele County - 2

· Stutsman County – 5

· Towner County - 2

· Traill County – 5

· Walsh County - 2

· Ward County – 16

· Williams County – 6

* Note that this includes PCR tests and does not include individuals from out of state.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.6%.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters). Antigen tests (positive or negative) are not included in the calculation.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

