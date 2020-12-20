Rapid testing coming to North Dakota colleges

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As students go home for semester’s end, North Dakota colleges and universities have one month to review what went well and what needs improving.

In the meantime, they’re preparing their COVID infrastructure for the next semester.

Over the fall semester, the state’s testing capacity has nearly doubled, but now there are new tests available as well.

While long term care units and schools expand rapid antigen testing, the University of North Dakota is getting in on the action and offer it for faculty, staff, and students.

“There’s a limit to how much PCR testing we can do. But this can increase that amount of testing even further, and that’s why we’re excited about this at the University of North Dakota and other institutions,” said Dr. Josh Wynne of the University of North Dakota

State colleges and universities have been called on many times by the state to help with advanced testing and close contact initiatives.

So far, only faculty and staff for non-higher ed schools have been eligible for institutional rapid testing.

