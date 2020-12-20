Advertisement

Oil production is plateauing, a good sign amidst the pandemic

North Dakota oil well
North Dakota oil well(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Oil production levels above one million barrels per day is crucial for keeping the oil and gas industry afloat.

October crude oil production numbers show the state has been holding steady at 1.2 million barrels per day, which is good news for an oil industry that’s been struggling amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“Essentially, all of the shut-in production has been put back on, that’s economic to put back on, at this point. And so we hope plateau and to hold this production level,” said Department of Mineral Resources Director, Lynn Helms.

Helms added they’re right on track with the revised revenue forecast.

