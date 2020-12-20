Advertisement

More than 7,200 wreaths placed in honor of veterans at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 14-year-long North Dakota tradition continued this morning...with a few changes.

More than a thousand people placed wreaths on each of the more 7,200 headstones at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. The Civil Air Patrol recorded this year’s Wreaths Across America ceremony and split up groups.

But people still showed up hours before the start time, something Lt. Colonel Kevin Iverson said sends a powerful message.

”It really shows you a lot about the patriotism, the sense of honor and respect for military veterans that exist in this area,” said Civil Air Patrol Lt. Col. Kevin Iverson.

The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery started with only eight wreaths in 2006. Iverson said the Civil Air Patrol plans to hold an in-person ceremony next year.

